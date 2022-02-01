Russia's Putin is now speaking after the Blinken/Lavrov meeting earlier today:
- US wants to contain Russia, is using Ukraine to do that
- US could drag Russia into war with the aim of imposing sanctions on Moscow
- possible membership of Ukraine in NATO would undermine Russia's security
- Russia wants to avoid such negative scenarios.
- If Ukraine joins NATO and tries to take back premier by force, are we supposed to go to war with NATO.
- I hope dialogue on Ukraine will continue.
- Ways need to be found to protect every once security.
- Will discuss these problems with France's macron soon in Moscow