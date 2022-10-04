The data is here from earlier:

Bloomberg (gated) have provided a recap, main points:

Inflation in Tokyo accelerated for a fourth consecutive month to rise at the fastest pace since 1992 excluding the impact of tax hikes,

The faster pace of price growth likely won’t prompt the BOJ to tighten its policy when it meets later this month. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term is set to end in April, has repeatedly said an interest rate hike won’t take place in the near future. He argues the current cost-push inflation will wane eventually without robust wage growth, and the bank needs to keep up its monetary easing to support the economy.



I posted earlier on the BOJ Summary, out yesterday, which showed either BOJ policy setters' views on inflation are evolving as the data does, or they are chipping in to stem the decline of the yen.

