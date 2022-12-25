ICYMI, I posted last week on the holidays in major FX centres in Asia this week. The whole week is going to be more or less a holiday, but Monday and Tuesday will be officially closed in many centres:

Japan and China are officially open on Monday. BOJ Gov Kuroda is speaking:

Once again, market liquidity will be very thin. If you are trading, take extra care.

I won't be around today or tomorrow but will pop in from time to time. For Kuroda's speech, for example (although afterwards rather than live coverage). Have a great break if you are taking one.