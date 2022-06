I've mentioned this a couple of times already in my earlier posts today, an ICYMI.

---

Monday mornings always have terribly thin trading conditions until Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong arrive for business (as I post its just after 7 am in Japan and 6am in HK & SG). Australia and New Zealand markets are relatively small. With NZ out its even thinner. (As a ps., Australia will be out next Monday, the 13th, for a holiday).

Take care out there!