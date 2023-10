News headline crossing, it seems legit.

An airstrike hit an Iranian weapons convoy crossing from Iraq into Syria

at al-Qaim/Bukamal.

The item adds that the strike is "presumed to be by Israel".

-

Whether the report is true or not I can't ascertain just yet. And whether that presumption is true or I can;t ascertain either. both seem plausible is about the only conclusion to be drawn at this stage. Also plausible is that an escalation such as this, if it continues, threatens oil supply.