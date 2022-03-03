Reports are doing the rounds that both Finland and Sweden have received notice from the Russian Government to provide them with Security Guarantees.

The guarantee sought most likely includes demands such as they do not join NATO

The Russian government demanded similar from NATO and Ukraine before the invasion.

After the global response to the invasion, it's hard to believe Putin would risk doing similar with Finland & Sweden. Plus he seems to have his hands full at the moment.

Both of those countries non-NATO Baltic Sea Coastal Countries.