The Reuters Tankan monthly poll is intended to track the quarterly Bank of Japan tankan survey.

Key indications:

August manufacturing index hit +13, from +9 in July

  • its highest in 7 months

Non-manufacturing index +19 (from +14)

  • highest in nearly 3 years

Some other points:

  • commodity inflation continues to squeeze profits
  • demand is returning
  • Manufacturers expected a slight improvement in the next three months, and service companies' outlook index was flat

---

USD/JPY update, barely changed:

usdyen chart 17 August 2022