The Reuters Tankan monthly poll is intended to track the quarterly Bank of Japan tankan survey.

Key indications:

August manufacturing index hit +13, from +9 in July

its highest in 7 months

Non-manufacturing index +19 (from +14)

highest in nearly 3 years

Some other points:

commodity inflation continues to squeeze profits

demand is returning

Manufacturers expected a slight improvement in the next three months, and service companies' outlook index was flat

---

USD/JPY update, barely changed: