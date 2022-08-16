The Reuters Tankan monthly poll is intended to track the quarterly Bank of Japan tankan survey.
Key indications:
August manufacturing index hit +13, from +9 in July
- its highest in 7 months
Non-manufacturing index +19 (from +14)
- highest in nearly 3 years
Some other points:
- commodity inflation continues to squeeze profits
- demand is returning
- Manufacturers expected a slight improvement in the next three months, and service companies' outlook index was flat
---
USD/JPY update, barely changed: