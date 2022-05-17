The Reuters Tankan monthly poll is intended to track the quarterly Bank of Japan tankan survey.
The results for May 2022 have been published.
May manufacturers' sentiment index +5 vs April +11
Manufacturers' mood hits lowest since Feb 2021
May service sector index +13 vs +8 in April
manufacturers' business confidence was seen falling to 3 in August, while that of service-sector firms was expected to fall slightly to 12
firms faced headwinds from persistently high raw material costs and Chinese coronavirus lockdown measures.
Some comments from survey participants:
"We're seeing a decrease in our workload as carmakers are facing impact on their output from chip shortages and Chinese coronavirus lockdowns that are causing parts supply delays," said a manager at a transportation equipment maker.
"Soaring raw material prices could not sufficiently be passed on," said a manager at a metal products maker.
Another manager, at a construction firm, said purchasing prices of goods had soared due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Reuters Tankan monthly poll:
poll of 499 big and mid-sized companies
conducted from April 26 to May 13
236 responses
The Reuters Tankan index readings are calculated by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.