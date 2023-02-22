Reuters is reporting that Russia is intending to cut crude exports from its western ports by 1/4 in March/April. Recall Russia voluntarily cut oil production by 500K BPD in March in response to sanctions.

Yesterday crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Term settled at $76.16. The current price is trading at $75.56. That's down $0.60 on the day or -0.74%. Looking at the daily chart below, the price highs seen over the last few months have been fine thing sellers against the falling 100 day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (blue line in the chart below). It would take a move above that moving average – and stay above - currently at $80.81, to increase the bullish bias on the daily chart.

On the downside, the swing low from February comes in at $72.30. The low from January was at $72.50. Those levels will be key targets on further selling momentum.

The low from December 9, 2022 (the low for the year) reached the $70.10.