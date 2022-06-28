Richmond Fed index
  • Lowest since May 2020
  • Prior was -9
  • Manufacturing shipments -29 vs -14 prior
  • Services index -7 vs +8 prior
  • New orders -38 vs -16
  • Capex +11 vs +20 prior
  • Number of employees +23 vs +8 prior
  • Prices paid +13 vs +15 prior
  • Prices received +11 vs +9.5 prior

There's a clear decline in manufacturing sentiment nationally. To a large extent, that should be built into models because demand was never going to sustain covid levels. So it's a question of where it levels off, which should be back to the pre-covid trend.