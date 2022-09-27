The Richmond Fed Manufacturing dat for the month of September 2022

Composite index 0 vs. -8 in August. The 0.0 level was also the level in July before dipping in August back into negative territory

Services index 0 vs. -12 in August

Manufacturing shipments 14 vs. -8 in August

employment 0 vs. 11 in August

wages 40 vs. 27 last month

availability of skills needed -6 vs. -3 last month

prices paid 10.34 vs. 12.47 last month

prices received 7.66 vs. 9.31 last month

new orders -11 vs. -20 last month

backlog of orders -25 vs. -24 last month

capacity utilization -4 vs. -5 last month

lender lead times -11 vs. -14 last month

local business conditions -5 vs. -14 last month

capital expenditures 22 vs. 18 last month

finished goods inventories -8 vs. -5 last month

raw materials inventories for vs. -3 last month

equipment and software spending 17 vs. 14 last month

services expenditures 6 vs. 9 last month

Looking at expectations 6 months forward

shipments 18 vs. 15 last month

new orders 13 vs. 4 last month

backlog of orders -13 vs. -4 last month

capacity utilization 14 vs. 14 last month

number of employees 19 vs. 28 last month

wages 61 vs. 65 last month

availability of skills needed -2 vs. 3 last month

prices paid 5.14 vs. 4.90 last month

prices received 4.5 vs. 4.35 last month

From the Richmond Fed:

Two of its three component indexes improved notably: the indexes for shipments and volume of new orders rose from -8 and -20 in August to 14 and -11 in September, respectively. However, the third component, the employment index, fell to 0 from 11 in September, as hiring challenges persisted.

The wage index also increased dramatically, surpassing its July and August levels. The local business conditions index rose but remained negative in September, moving from -14 to -5. Firms’ expectations of conditions over the next six months, too, saw a small increase but remained negative.

There was not much indication of supply chain relief since August, as the indexes for vendor lead time and backlog of orders remained steady, although both have improved dramatically since earlier this year. On a positive note, the average growth rate of prices paid and prices received both decreased markedly in September, as expectations for both over the next 12 months changed little from August.

