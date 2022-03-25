Info via Reuters, citing three U.S. officials with knowledge of the intelligence info:

  • The United States assesses that Russia is suffering failure rates as high as 60% for some of the precision-guided missiles it is using to attack Ukraine
  • The U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information, did not provide evidence to support the assessment and did not disclose what precisely was driving high Russian missile failure rates.

More:

  • Russia is running out of precision-guided munitions for its war on Ukraine

---

Huh, 'as high as' 60% 'for some' is quite vague. Make of this what you will. What is an acceptable failure rate for such weapons?

failed rocket

