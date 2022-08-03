Bloomberg reporting that Moscow has for the first time ever used Egypt’s El Hamra oil terminal on its Mediterranean coast.
- 700k bbls of oil offloaded on July 24
- Another vessel collected a consignment from the port just a few hours later
- Experts say the highly unusual move makes the cargo’s ultimate destination much harder to track, adding to a trend whereby Russian oil shipments are becoming increasingly obscured since European and western buyers began to shun them following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.
Link here for more info.