Bloomberg reporting that Moscow has for the first time ever used Egypt’s El Hamra oil terminal on its Mediterranean coast.

700k bbls of oil offloaded on July 24

Another vessel collected a consignment from the port just a few hours later

Experts say the highly unusual move makes the cargo’s ultimate destination much harder to track, adding to a trend whereby Russian oil shipments are becoming increasingly obscured since European and western buyers began to shun them following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

