A bit of a quick look as we get European morning trade underway today:

The mix of surging oil prices, possible Russian aggression, and further restrictions and action taken against Russia is weighing on sentiment for the most part as we start off the new week.

Just be mindful that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are going to sit down for another round of talks today but I would expect it to be as fruitless as the earlier two rounds beforehand.

We'll see if they still have the appetite to continue any dialogue moving forward before the end of the day.