FTX -- which is the biggest name in crypto -- is selling the company to rival Binance.
The move comes after a short fued between the CEO's of the two companies.
"Things have come full circle, and FTX.com’s first, and last, investors are the same: we have come to an agreement on a strategic transaction with Binance for FTX.com," Sam Bankman Fried announced on twitter.
It initially wasn't clear what he meant because he'd put a deal on the table to buy all of Binance's FTT Tokens for $22. But those tokens have crashed today as FTX was hit with a wave of withdrawals.
The transaction was confirmed minutes later by Binance
Bankman Fried also wrote:
Our teams are working on clearing out the withdrawal backlog as is. This will clear out crunches; all assets will be covered 1:1. This is one of the main reasons we’ve asked Binance to come in. It may take a bit to settle etc. -- we apologize for that. liquidity
Liquidity refers to the extent of a financial instrument’s ability to be bought or sold without causing price fluctuations. Thus, if an asset is extremely liquid, it means one can trade that asset in the knowledge that one’s specific dealing won’t create significant movements in the market.This is because there exists such a large number of traders going both long and short, generating huge volume for that particular asset. Liquidity in the FX MarketTake the example of the foreign exchange market – it is the world’s most liquid market, since numerous banks, hedge funds and individual traders partake in the buying and selling of vast cumulative amounts currencies every single day. In fact, over $5 trillion is exchanged daily, as mentioned by the Bank of International Settlements. If a trader wants to go long on the currency pair EUR/USD, they will have no trouble in finding traders wanting to go the opposite way, due to such ample liquidity. The EUR/USD is the world’s most liquid trading instrument, in any market. It is extremely easily bought or sold, with an immense quantity of trading activity for the pair. Liquidity reflects the quantity and the frequency of the asset that’s being traded, i.e. the more an asset is traded, the more liquid that asset is, making it virtually effortless for the asset to be bought and sold.Likewise, the less an asset is traded, generally the less liquid the asset is, making it more difficult for that asset to be bought or sold. It goes without saying that liquidity is one of the key attributes a trader looks for, when deciding on whether to pursue trading an instrument, since it tells the trader how stable a market is despite masses of trades being undertaken. This is exactly why the forex market is so enticing, since its liquid environment allows massive trading volumes to occur without much effect on the currency pairs’ exchange rates.
He also offered some contrition
A *huge* thank you to CZ, Binance, and all of our supporters. This is a user-centric development that benefits the entire industry. CZ has done, and will continue to do, an incredible job of building out the global crypto ecosystem, and creating a freer economic world.
The lines about customer protection make me think there was a risk that customers weren't protected, which was the fear all along.
Binance CEO Chanpeng Zhao said this was hastily thrown together in another sign of real trouble at FTX.com
"This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire http://FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full DD [due diligence] in the coming days."
This basically confirms it was a
issue and that is not good for crypto. Bitcoin is rallying on this but the comments about a quickly-made deal and the pending due diligence raises real issues. And you have to assume the regulators will be digging through FTX to find out if the money was there. solvency
Solvency is defined as the quality or state of being solvent. This can relate to any individual, businesses, or entity’s ability to pay off long-term debts including incurred interest.As such, solvency reflects the ability of an entity to continue operations into the foreseeable future. Companies run the risk of becoming insolvent, which are often forced to file bankruptcy while solvency ratios can be performed by investors or analysts to evaluate a company’s ability to stay in business. Why Solvency MattersSolvency is extremely important in maintaining shareholder expectations. A company becoming insolvent is the fear of any market investor owning that company’s shares.Common solvency ratios used include the interest coverage ratio and debt-to-assets ratio.Entities looking to learn a company’s ability to pay interest on its debts use the interest coverage ratio.Furthermore, the debt-to-assets ratio provides insight as to whether a company has incurred too much debt in relation to the value of its assets. With regards to solvency, there often is confusion regarding the differences between solvency and liquidity. Solvency relates to an individual’s or company’s ability to meet long-term obligations.In parallel, liquidity is best defined as a company’s capability to pay off short-term obligations, which must be immediately accessible or effortlessly exchanged into serviceable capital. For prospective business creditors, investors can gain insight into a company’s liabilities through the total liabilities to net worth ratio, where the higher the ratio indicates less protection ensured to investors. Depending upon the industry, solvency ratios can vary tremendously. Universally solvency ratios that reflect lower solvency than the industry benchmark serve as precursors that an individual or company may experience financial difficulties in the foreseeable future.
Bitcoin has rallied on this and -- obviously -- bitcoin is fine. There's also good news that someone else is stepping in rather than letting this get out of hand. But this could turn out to be an enormous black eye for the space.
/Bitcoin
