The "Joint Statement at the Conclusion of the Saudi-Chinese Summit" has been published.
On energy issues, in brief:
- both sides affirmed that their enhancement of cooperation in this field is considered an important strategic partnership.
- indicated that the development and consolidation of cooperation in the field of oil is in conformity with the common interests of both sides.
- In addition, they stressed on the importance of stability in the world oil markets.
- The People’s Republic of China welcomed the Kingdom’s role as a supporter of the balance and stability in the world oil markets, and as reliable major exporter of crude oil to China.