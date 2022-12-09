The "Joint Statement at the Conclusion of the Saudi-Chinese Summit" has been published.

On energy issues, in brief:

both sides affirmed that their enhancement of cooperation in this field is considered an important strategic partnership.

indicated that the development and consolidation of cooperation in the field of oil is in conformity with the common interests of both sides.

In addition, they stressed on the importance of stability in the world oil markets.

The People’s Republic of China welcomed the Kingdom’s role as a supporter of the balance and stability in the world oil markets, and as reliable major exporter of crude oil to China.

The full text is here.