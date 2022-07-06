Shanghai reported fresh cases of coronavirus outside of quarantine. Only 2, but of course in China it does not take many given the zero policy.

KTV karaoke venues have been closed down (one of the cases had visited).

Other venues are allowed to remain open, so it's a very low-impact restriction for now (unless you like singing badly in public).

Shanghai has also planned to stage further entertainment venues from July 8, this plan remains unaffected.

China stocks have softened on the session. Shanghai Composite:

