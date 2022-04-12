Authorities divided the city of 25 million people into thousands of smaller areas
- classified each sector into one of three categories
- 7,565 residential compounds that have had no virus infections for two weeks will have their lockdowns lifted
- Authorities will reimpose lockdown measures if they report even a single new case.
- There are 2,460 complexes that have had no new cases in the past week but had reported infections within 14 days, meaning residents will be allowed outside their homes but must stay within their compounds.
- Another 7,624 communities have reported infections in the past week, and remain restricted to their homes for another seven days.
This is an encouraging development, indicating a path ahead towards exti (in time).
Bloomberg link (gated)