Measures to provide support to firms announced by Shanghai authorities include:
- large scale VAT credits & refunds
- reduce or exempt rents for SMEs
- strengthening of financial guarantees support for SMEs and eligible firms
- will encourage internet service platforms to further reduce service fees & online operating costs for services & SMEs impacted by the epidemic
- encourage telecom providers to provide 3 months free cloud, mobile services
- will encourage financial institutions to increase credit support and reduce loan interest rates for firms involved in food supply
more to come