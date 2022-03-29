Measures to provide support to firms announced by Shanghai authorities include:

  • large scale VAT credits & refunds
  • reduce or exempt rents for SMEs
  • strengthening of financial guarantees support for SMEs and eligible firms
  • will encourage internet service platforms to further reduce service fees & online operating costs for services & SMEs impacted by the epidemic
  • encourage telecom providers to provide 3 months free cloud, mobile services
  • will encourage financial institutions to increase credit support and reduce loan interest rates for firms involved in food supply

more to come

