As the market is caught up with the post-Fed musings, we'll be getting more major central bank action on the week later today.

The SNB and BOE are on the agenda and while things are likely to be more straightforward, the probability for surprises makes it that we could see some wild swings if we do see any that is.

For now, risk tones are keeping calmer as US futures are little changed and Treasury yields mildly higher on the day. S&P 500 futures are flat at the moment while 10-year yields are up 3 bps to 3.32%. The market is still settling in and trying to figure out what comes next after the Fed decision yesterday. I shared some thoughts earlier here.

In FX, the dollar is trading more mixed and in the event of any further retracement, the technicals will be key. But in the bigger picture, I'd expect the greenback to hold its ground for the most part. The euro has the whole fragmentation headache to deal with while the pound is weighed down by the fact that the UK is leading the recession race. Meanwhile, the BOJ continues to throw the kitchen sink to maintain yield curve control and that isn't too comforting for the yen.

I'll put up some previews to the SNB and BOE later as the central bank decisions are all there is to focus on in the session ahead.

0730 GMT - SNB announces its June monetary policy decision

1100 GMT - BOE announces its June monetary policy decision

