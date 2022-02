Domestic sight deposits CHF 661.6 bn vs CHF 659.5 bn prior

Prior week's release can be found here. Not much change in overall sight deposits as the SNB was presumably more comfortable with how things have been progressing up until before the Russia-Ukraine headlines hit. We'll see if they have the appetite to step in this week but amid it being market fears playing out, I reckon they might take a looser stance unless things escalate.