This via the folks at eFX.

"The RBNZ raised rates by 50bp to 3% and with Australian wage growth looking optically a lot lower than in many developed economies, AUD/NZD longs have been squeezed and AUD/USD is back under 0.70," SocGen notes.

"August isn't historically a good month for the Antipodeans, but it may be useful to provide a major long-term buying opportunity for AUD, perhaps against GBP," SocGen adds.

Here is a chart, also looking "optically lower" (I guess?)