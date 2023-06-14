Below is a snapshot of the markets ahead of the FOMC rate decision:

  • EURUSD 1.0853
  • USDJPY 139.39
  • GBPUSSD 1.2683
  • USDCHF 0.8978
  • USDCAD 1.3301
  • AUDUSD 0.6814
  • NZDUSD 0.6221
  • DXY 102.75

US stocks:

  • Dow industrial average down -154 points at 34058.49
  • S&P index up 6.40 points or 0.15% of 4375
  • NASDAQ index up 19.33 points or 0.14% 13592

in the US debt market:

  • 2-year yield 4.62% -6.3 basis points
  • 10-year yield 3.778% -6.1 basis points
  • 30-year yield 3.880% -6.1 basis points

in other markets:

  • Crude oil is down $0.33 at $69.10
  • Gold is up $10.67 at $1953.40
  • Silver is up $0.38 at $24 even