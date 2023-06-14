Below is a snapshot of the markets ahead of the FOMC rate decision:

EURUSD 1.0853

USDJPY 139.39

GBPUSSD 1.2683

USDCHF 0.8978

USDCAD 1.3301

AUDUSD 0.6814

NZDUSD 0.6221

DXY 102.75

US stocks:

Dow industrial average down -154 points at 34058.49

S&P index up 6.40 points or 0.15% of 4375

NASDAQ index up 19.33 points or 0.14% 13592

in the US debt market:

2-year yield 4.62% -6.3 basis points

10-year yield 3.778% -6.1 basis points

30-year yield 3.880% -6.1 basis points

in other markets: