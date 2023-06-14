Below is a snapshot of the markets ahead of the FOMC rate decision:
- EURUSD 1.0853
- USDJPY 139.39
- GBPUSSD 1.2683
- USDCHF 0.8978
- USDCAD 1.3301
- AUDUSD 0.6814
- NZDUSD 0.6221
- DXY 102.75
US stocks:
- Dow industrial average down -154 points at 34058.49
- S&P index up 6.40 points or 0.15% of 4375
- NASDAQ index up 19.33 points or 0.14% 13592
in the US debt market:
- 2-year yield 4.62% -6.3 basis points
- 10-year yield 3.778% -6.1 basis points
- 30-year yield 3.880% -6.1 basis points
in other markets:
- Crude oil is down $0.33 at $69.10
- Gold is up $10.67 at $1953.40
- Silver is up $0.38 at $24 even