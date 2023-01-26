Yesterday we had data on South Korea's shrinking economy:

This morning we've had more worrying data, February Bank of Korea survey findings:

Manufacturing business outlook index at s/adj 66 vs 71 for January

Non-manufacturing business outlook index at s/adj 72 vs 76 for January

Manufacturing business outlook index at lowest since October 2020

Non-manufacturing business outlook index at lowest since December 2020

26.5% of manufacturing firms cited uncertain economic conditions as a major difficulty, up from 22.0% a month before

second biggest increase in worry was centred on weak domestic demand, with 12.4% firms citing it, up from 10.8%

South Korea is often viewed as a bellwether for the global economy, which gives these indicators wider applicability than just SK.