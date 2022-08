South Korea's Defense Minister:

says North Korea remains ready to carry out a nuclear

says there are no signs at present this is imminent

North Korea appears to be continuing preparations for a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) launch

---

There was a time when North Korea tests and launches were a yen positive, but this has dissipated in recent years.

Looks like there is not much to save yen at present (famous last words):