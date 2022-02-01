The major US stock indices are trading near highs for the day. The Dow and S&P just traded to a new session high. The NASDAQ still remains below itsday high but is getting closer as is the Russell 2000.

a look at the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 168 points or 0.48% at 35300

S&P index up 16.28 points or 0.36% of 4531.80

NASDAQ index up 34.68 points or 0.24% 14274.22

Russell 2000 up 14.21 points or 0.70% at 2042.67

The major indices are all trading above their 100 hour moving average for the first time since early to mid January

Dow industrial average 100 hour moving averages at 13501.86.. It last traded above its 100 hour moving average on January 13

S&P 100 hour moving averages at 4505.12. It last traded above its 100 hour moving average back on January 5

NASDAQ index is above its 100 hour moving average at 14210.93. It last traded above its 100 hour moving average also on January 5.

The Russell 2000 which was hit the hardest is still below its 100 hour moving average at 2054.193 (currently traddes at 2042.67