The major US stock indices are closing solidly higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way with a gain of 1.51%. The S&P index is also up strongly at 0.94% and is closing just below the 4200 level that many traders have as the high of a range. The index is closing just below that level at 4198.06.

We final numbers for the day are showing:

  • Dow industrial average up 115.12 points or 0.34% at 33535.90
  • S&P index up 39.28 points or 0.94% at 4198.06
  • NASDAQ index up 188.26 points or 1.51% at 12688.83
  • Russell 2000 rose 10.35 points or 0.58% at 174.85

The run into the major AI stocks continued:

  • Nvidia soared $14.99 or 4.97% to $316.77
  • Alphabet increased $2.01 or 1.66% to $122.85
  • Microsoft was up $4.56 or 1.45% to $318.56

Other winners today included:

  • Intel, 2.77%
  • Netflix, +9.22%
  • Snowflake +5.9%
  • AMD +4.03%
  • Uber, +3.74%
  • Intuit, +3.66%
  • Crowdstrike, +3.37%

Dow top 5 winners today include:

The biggest losers in the Dow:

  • Procter & Gamble -1.66%.
  • UnitedHealth fell -1.16%
  • Merck-0.66%
  • Coca-Cola -0.55%
  • Amgen -0.35%