The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are closing solidly higher with the NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index leading the way with a gain of 1.51%. The S&P index is also up strongly at 0.94% and is closing just below the 4200 level that many traders have as the high of a range. The index is closing just below that level at 4198.06.

We final numbers for the day are showing:

Dow industrial average up 115.12 points or 0.34% at 33535.90

S&P index up 39.28 points or 0.94% at 4198.06

NASDAQ index up 188.26 points or 1.51% at 12688.83

Russell 2000 rose 10.35 points or 0.58% at 174.85

The run into the major AI stocks continued:

Nvidia soared $14.99 or 4.97% to $316.77

Alphabet increased $2.01 or 1.66% to $122.85

Microsoft was up $4.56 or 1.45% to $318.56

Other winners today included:

Intel, 2.77%

Netflix, +9.22%

Snowflake +5.9%

AMD +4.03%

Uber, +3.74%

Intuit, +3.66%

Crowdstrike, +3.37%

Dow top 5 winners today include:

The biggest losers in the Dow: