S&P on Australia:

It is possible, but not certain, that the Australian economy can manage a "soft landing" with inflation decreasing to the RBA’s target range.

The key risk is that inflation in Australia is more sticky than expected and the RBA has to hike interest rates more strongly.

We expect continued expansion in 2023 and 2024 and unemployment to rise moderately.

If the rise in Australian unemployment rate can be limited to around one percentage point, economic & financial fallout should remain manageable.

The AUDUSD has moved higher and above the 100 hour MA at 0.6553, and to a high of 0.6563, but has rotated back to the 100 hour MA. Can the buyers hold the MA line now?