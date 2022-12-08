The major US indices are closing higher and in doing so, the S&P snapped a 5 day losing streak and the Nasdaq a 4-day slide.

The final numbers are showing:

Some winners today included:

  • Game Stop +11.32%
  • Allibaba +6.62%
  • Nvidia +6.51%
  • Celsius +6.17%
  • Intuit +4.3%
  • snowflake +4.02%
  • Papa John's +3.94%
  • Block +3.85%
  • Roblox +3.82%

on the downside

  • United Airlines -2.86%
  • Palo Alto networks -2.37%
  • Worthington industries -1.85%
  • First Solar -1.31%
  • Alphabet -1.3%
  • Biogen -1.04%
  • Bank of America -0.92%
  • Southwest Airlines -0.85%

After the close there are some key earnings including Lululemon, Costco, and Broadcom

Lululemon announced earnings with beats on the top and bottom line:

Docusign:

  • Earnings-per-share $0.57 versus $0.42 estimated
  • Revenues 646 million versus 627 million estimated
  • Docusign shares are trading up $5.60 or 12.89% in after-hours trading
  • shares closed that $43.75 and are trading at $49 in after-hours trading

Broadcom:

  • earnings-per-share $10.45 versus $10.28 expected
  • revenues $8.93 billion versus $8.90 billion estimate
  • Broadcom close that $531.08 that are trading at $539.95 in after-hours trading

Costco:

  • revenues $54.5 billion versus $54.64 billion estimate
  • EPS $3.07 versus $3.11 estimate
  • Costco closed that $481.42 and are trading down at $477.13 in after-hours trading