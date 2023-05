Prior +4.1%

HICP +2.9% vs +3.4% y/y expected

Prior +3.8%

The headline reading and the EU-harmonised reading will be a welcome development for the ECB. And with core annual inflation also seen dropping to 6.1% - down from 6.6% previously - that should help brighten the prospects of the euro area economy, if other countries also show a similar trend. That said, do keep in mind that a lot of this is still to do with the higher energy prices last year being phased out.