Italy has rejected rationing and now Spain. Of course, high prices do their own voluntary rationing but this looks to be the plan in a number of countries. The problem is that without restraining demand, the problem won't go away for years.

The PM said the government will cap gas prices for heavy industries that are using gas-fired power plants.

At the same time, rationing isn't something you would preannounce. If winter in Europe gets bad enough, tough decisions will need to be taken.