S&P global services PMI
S&P global services PMI dips to 53.4
  • S&P/Global services PMI for May final comes in at 53.4 vs. 53.5 flash estimate
  • The final composite PMI came in at 53.6 vs. flash estimate of 53.8

The data is still positive above the 50.0 level indicative of growth in the economy

The more followed ISM services PMI will be released at the top of the hour. The expectations are for:

  • ISM services 56.4 vs. 57.1 last month

Last month:

  • employment 49.5
  • new orders 54.6
  • prices paid 84.6
  • business activity index 59.1

