The dollar was slightly softer initially and then was bid to start the session but all the flurry is dying down now and markets are keeping more settled. On the balance of things, the greenback is little changed with USD/JPY being arguably the only notable mover with the pair up 0.3% to 128.20-30 levels currently but off its earlier high of 128.86:

Other dollar pairs have also retreated from their earlier range extremes and are keeping little changed mostly. EUR/USD is flattish around 1.0825, off its earlier low of 1.0801. GBP/USD is down 0.2% to 1.2200 but off its earlier low of 1.2170. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is down 0.1% to 0.6965 and also off its earlier low of 0.6940.

Elsewhere, European indices are also holding just a touch higher, with gains around 0.2% to 0.3% mostly. The US stock market may be closed today but S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% but also off earlier lows seen in early European morning trade. The technical picture is one to watch this week as highlighted earlier here.

To summarise, the dollar bid earlier has faded and broader markets are keeping little changed amid a lack of key drivers to start the new week.