10-year Treasury yields are back lower now, down over 2 bps to near 2.87% as there is still a lack of catalyst for a material move this week. The 100-day moving average (red line) continues to be where the line is being drawn before any potential revisiting of the 3% mark.

The FOMC meeting minutes served to reaffirm odds of a 50 bps rate hike but it still isn't enough to really swing markets into picking a side - at least not in a meaningful manner.

As such, the bond market will continue to have to do some tinkering and broader markets will have to keep an eye out. In the case of FX, this is still somewhat keeping tabs on any significant push higher in USD/JPY - which is still flirting with the 135.00 handle since yesterday.