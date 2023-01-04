Just before the FOMC meeting minutes, the Dow was up 156 points. The S&P was up 35 points on the NASDAQ index was up 95 points. Those gains have now been eroded with the Dow and the NASDAQ now trading and negative territory.

  • Dow Industrial Average is down 50 points or -0.15%.
  • The NASDAQ index is down one point on the day.
  • The S&P is holding onto a six point gain

The Russell 2000 is also still positive at +16.67 points or 0.95%, but it was up 28.5 points just ahead of the meeting minutes.

For the Santa Claus rally for 2022/23 to be a truism this year, the S&P needs to close above 3822. At up six points, the index is trading at 3830, an 8 point cushion the head of that breakeven level