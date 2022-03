The major indice losses are accelerating into the last 15 or 20 minutes of trading

Dow industrial average is down 150 point -0.45% at 33027

S&P is down 42 points or 0.99% at 4217.85

NASDAQ index is down 233 points or 1.78% at 12897

Russell 2000 is down 26.65 points or 1.33% at 1985.01

The major indices are also lower on the week with the NASDAQ down -3.2%.