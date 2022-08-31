The month is closing down for all the major indices, and the major indices are also closing down for the 4th consecutive day.

A look at the major indices for the day are showing:

Dow industrial average -279.8 points or -0.828% at 31511.08

S&P index -31.13 points at -0.78% at 3955.02

NASDAQ index -66.92 points at -0.56% at 11816.21

Russell 2000-11.480 points or -0.62% at 1844.11

For the calendar month

Dow industrial average fell -4.07%

S&P fell -4.,26%

Nasdaq fell -4.64%

Russell 2000 fell -2.24%

Today communication services was the only sector that moved higher and that was by the smallest of margins (+0.01%).

The biggest decliner was materials which fell -1.21%. Consumer discretionary fell -1.06% and Energy fell -0.94%