The month is closing down for all the major indices, and the major indices are also closing down for the 4th consecutive day.
A look at the major indices for the day are showing:
- Dow industrial average -279.8 points or -0.828% at 31511.08
- S&P index -31.13 points at -0.78% at 3955.02
- NASDAQ index -66.92 points at -0.56% at 11816.21
- Russell 2000-11.480 points or -0.62% at 1844.11
For the calendar month
- Dow industrial average fell -4.07%
- S&P fell -4.,26%
- Nasdaq fell -4.64%
- Russell 2000 fell -2.24%
Today communication services was the only sector that moved higher and that was by the smallest of margins (+0.01%).
The biggest decliner was materials which fell -1.21%. Consumer discretionary fell -1.06% and Energy fell -0.94%