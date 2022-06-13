It's a bloodbath out there today. The selling across markets is continuing to reverberate and that has fed back into some bids in the yen, with the dollar also still sitting firmer across the board. Of note, the US 2s-10s have inverted once again - as it did back in April.

Here's a look at the equities space:

Eurostoxx -1.9%

Germany DAX -1.9%

France CAC 40 -2.2%

UK FTSE -1.5%

Spain IBEX -1.7%

Italy FTSE MIB -2.0%

S&P 500 futures -2.5%

Nasdaq futures -3.0%

Dow futures -2.0%

As mentioned earlier, the May lows beckons for US equities and in the case of the S&P 500, it also coincides with support near 3,800 and the 38.2 Fib retracement level: