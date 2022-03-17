The post-Fed volatility is continuing to play out as equities start to push lower on the day now. S&P 500 futures are down 0.5% while European indices are also turning red on the day. The DAX is down 0.9% currently after a more optimistic open earlier.

The dollar is also making back some ground against the euro with EUR/USD falling from 1.1060 to 1.1035, near flat levels on the day.

Elsewhere, bond yields are keeping on the retreat with 10-year Treasury yields now down 7 bps to 2.11%. It is still higher on the week but given the post-Fed move, it is certainly making for an interesting situation in the market before the weekend comes.

The drop in yields is seeing USD/JPY pull a little lower from 118.70 to 118.50 on the session.