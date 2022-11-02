Powell not so dovish as hoped in the prepared remarks. The comments have sent the stocks back to the downside. The S&P and Nasdaq are now lower on the day. The Dow holds onto a modest gain.

The USD has moved back higher.

Markets will remain volatile as Powell's comments are not as dovish, but he is open ended in his comments as well. They will "discuss" if a lessening of the 75 bps is needed in December, but they have some "ground to cover".