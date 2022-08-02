Taiwan's Defense Ministry:

China attempts to threaten are key ports and cities with drills around Taiwan

express serious condemnation over Chinese drills

Chinese drills aimed to psychologically intimidate citizens

as a determination, ability and confidence to safeguard security and Taiwan citizens should feel reassured and support the Army

military is closely monitoring situation and has reinforced alertness

Taiwan is not out of the woods yet. Is it saber rattling or is it a mirror of Russian military drills?