Taiwan's Defense Ministry:
- China attempts to threaten are key ports and cities with drills around Taiwan
- express serious condemnation over Chinese drills
- Chinese drills aimed to psychologically intimidate citizens
- as a determination, ability and confidence to safeguard security and Taiwan citizens should feel reassured and support the Army
- military is closely monitoring situation and has reinforced alertness
Taiwan is not out of the woods yet. Is it saber rattling or is it a mirror of Russian military drills?