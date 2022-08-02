Taiwan's Defense Ministry:

  • China attempts to threaten are key ports and cities with drills around Taiwan
  • express serious condemnation over Chinese drills
  • Chinese drills aimed to psychologically intimidate citizens
  • as a determination, ability and confidence to safeguard security and Taiwan citizens should feel reassured and support the Army
  • military is closely monitoring situation and has reinforced alertness

Taiwan is not out of the woods yet. Is it saber rattling or is it a mirror of Russian military drills?