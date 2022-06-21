The Target CEO is on the wires talking about the economy as it relates to his company. Recall a couple weeks ago, target lower their expectations due to lower margins due to high inventories and increased costs

Today he says:

  • Tremendous amount of uncertainty in consumers supply chains are not getting better
  • High fuel prices are likely to linger.
  • US cannot afford labor disruptions at ports
  • Will be watching food sales and miles driven for July 4

On the positive front, they maintain a strong outlook for the 2nd half of 2022 once they get through the inventory issues.

Looking at the major  indices  , they are holding onto their strong gains but off the highest levels:

  • Dow industrial average is up 548 points or 1.84% at 30440. The high price reached 30507.12
  • S&P index is up 90 points or 2.45% at 3765. It's high price reached 3777.27
  • NASDAQ index is up 308 points or 2.86% at 11106.40. It's high price reached 11164.99
  • Russell 2000 is up 38.87 points or 2.33% at 1704.58. It's high price reached 1711.74

Target shares are trading at $144.95 up $5.65.