The Target CEO is on the wires talking about the economy as it relates to his company. Recall a couple weeks ago, target lower their expectations due to lower margins due to high inventories and increased costs

Today he says:

Tremendous amount of uncertainty in consumers supply chains are not getting better

High fuel prices are likely to linger.

US cannot afford labor disruptions at ports

Will be watching food sales and miles driven for July 4

On the positive front, they maintain a strong outlook for the 2nd half of 2022 once they get through the inventory issues.

Dow industrial average is up 548 points or 1.84% at 30440. The high price reached 30507.12

S&P index is up 90 points or 2.45% at 3765. It's high price reached 3777.27

NASDAQ index is up 308 points or 2.86% at 11106.40. It's high price reached 11164.99

Russell 2000 is up 38.87 points or 2.33% at 1704.58. It's high price reached 1711.74

Target shares are trading at $144.95 up $5.65.