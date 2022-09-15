Euro Market Open: Asia-Pac mostly traded with mild gains after the slight reprieve on Wall St, but with gains capped amid mixed data

APAC stocks mostly traded with mild gains after the slight reprieve on Wall Street (SPX +0.34%, NDX +0.84%).

European equity futures are indicative of a marginally higher open with the Euro Stoxx 50 future +0.1% after the cash market closed down by 0.5% yesterday.

DXY remains on a 109 handle, EUR/USD is unable to reclaim parity and USD/JPY retraced some of its weakness.

In commodities, crude was little changed, copper was marginally firmer and gold lacklustre.

Looking ahead, highlights include US Philly Fed, US Retail Sales, Speech from ECB's de Guindos, SCO Summit, Supply from Spain & France.

