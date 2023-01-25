Tesla earnings:

EPS $1.19 vs $1.13 estimate

Revenues 24.32 billion versus 24.03 billion estimate

Cash flow $1.42 billion below $3.13B estimate.

Maintaining volume guidance of 50% car annual growth rate

Vehicle deliveries for 2023 estimated at 1.8 million. That growth rate is less than 40% annual growth rate

The stock is trading at down $0.93 or -0.64% (4:07 PM ET)

IBM Earnings: Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company's financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price.

EPS $3.60 vs $3.60 est.

Revenues$16.7 vs 16.4B estimate

Announces 3900 job cuts

The stock is trading up $0.24 or 0.17% in after-hours trading

ServiceNow Earning:

earnings-per-share $2.28 versus $2.02 estimate

Revenues 1.94 billion versus 1.94 billion estimate

Shares of ServiceNow are trading down $21.77 or -4.5% in after-hours trading