Tesla earnings:

  • EPS $1.19 vs $1.13 estimate
  • Revenues 24.32 billion versus 24.03 billion estimate
  • Cash flow $1.42 billion below $3.13B estimate.
  • Maintaining volume guidance of 50% car annual growth rate
  • Vehicle deliveries for 2023 estimated at 1.8 million. That growth rate is less than 40% annual growth rate

The stock is trading at down $0.93 or -0.64% (4:07 PM ET)

IBM Earnings :

  • EPS $3.60 vs $3.60 est.
  • Revenues$16.7 vs 16.4B estimate
  • Announces 3900 job cuts

The stock is trading up $0.24 or 0.17% in after-hours trading

ServiceNow Earning:

  • earnings-per-share $2.28 versus $2.02 estimate
  • Revenues 1.94 billion versus 1.94 billion estimate

Shares of ServiceNow are trading down $21.77 or -4.5% in after-hours trading