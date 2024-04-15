- Tesla announced to Gigafactory Texas employees that it will shorten Cybertruck production shift amid rumors that it is preparing a round of layoffs.
- We received several reports today from Tesla employees hearing rumors of an important round of layoffs happening this week at the company.
- Some of them are talking about layoffs as high as 20% of the workforce, which would mean tens of thousands of employees.
- Tesla has been expected to reduce production to adjust for what appears to be lower demand.
- Last month, the automaker reduced production at Gigafactory Shanghai, its most productive factory.
- The rumors come after a very bad quarter and comes with Tesla reducing production capacity.
