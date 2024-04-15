Media report:

Tesla announced to Gigafactory Texas employees that it will shorten Cybertruck production shift amid rumors that it is preparing a round of layoffs.

We received several reports today from Tesla employees hearing rumors of an important round of layoffs happening this week at the company.

Some of them are talking about layoffs as high as 20% of the workforce, which would mean tens of thousands of employees.

Tesla has been expected to reduce production to adjust for what appears to be lower demand.

Last month, the automaker reduced production at Gigafactory Shanghai, its most productive factory.

The rumors come after a very bad quarter and comes with Tesla reducing production capacity.

