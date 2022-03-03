Local Indian media with this (in breif), relaying comments from US diplomat Donald Lu said on Wednesday US time:

  • The Biden administration is looking whether to apply or waive sanctions on India for its purchase of the S-400 Triumf missile defence system from Russia, under Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA)
  • Lu's remarks came as India drew criticism from US lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, at a hearing on the "US relationship with India" for being among 35 nations that abstained Wednesday from a UN vote to rebuke Russia's invasion.

The probability of US moves on India would likely increase should this come to pass:

India considering rupee-ruble bilateral trade between Russia and India to bypass sanctions

