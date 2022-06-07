The Canadian dollar is strengthening again today.

The easy answer as to why is that crude is up $1.48 at the moment. But oil prices have bounced around today and the loonie has stayed bid.

I think a better explanation is that the market's perception on the sustainability of the oil and gas rally is changing. I outlined earlier all the headwinds that oil has faced in the past two months and has risen 26% despite that.

Even those cautions on energy now have to look at crude and see $80 as the low end of the range for at least the next year or two. The lengthening sustainability of that rally will mean fresh investment into Canadian energy, despite the regulatory and takeaway nightmare in the country.

What concerns me about Canada is the housing situation. Every day it's clearer to me that prices are falling. On my street a house listed a $1.2m six weeks ago was re-listed at $899k last week (and sold). Sellers are getting nervous and with the Bank of Canada set to hike another 50 bps at the next meeting and 5-year Canada government yields at 3.11%, the pain is just beginning.

The key question is how that filters through on consumer spending and economic activity. Normally prices down are unequivocally bad but the price rise was so quick in the past two years that few had the opportunity to borrow against it or consider spending it. Still, there's a wealth effect in play that will hurt.

In the bigger picture, Canada is far more than oil and is torqued to global growth. If China can't get moving and commodities cause too much pain in emerging and developed markets, there could be pain ahead.

Right now, there's room for more momentum on risk appetite Risk Appetite Risk appetite is a term used by investors in financial markets, describing the behavior by traders to actively seek out exposure to uncertainty or risk with the hope of higher payoffs. The term contrasts with risk aversion, which is defined as a trader's preference to limit their exposure to uncertainty or risk. Risk appetite is a very trait of investors especially in times of prosperity, who seek to flock towards investments with an unknown payoff or outcome. These traders will opt for less safe forms of investments that are either more volatile, have a less predictable outcome, and/or a higher expected payoff. For example, an investor with risk appetite or risk-on trader will avoid low payoff options such as a certificate of deposit or bank account with a fixed interest rate.Instead, these investors prefer such assets as stocks or forex, all of whom have higher but more uncertain payoffs. Volatility is another factor impacting investors decisions. When there are greater signs of volatility or relative stability in markets, many investors shed their safe haven assets such as gold. While these assets are preferred for their stability, they do tend to underperform in growing markets with higher consumer confidence and risk appetite. Risk Appetite Explained Risk appetite can have large overall effects on any market. For example, a risk on investor will look to increase their holdings of assets that are deemed less predictable. This can include assets in emerging markets, volatile stocks, or specific currency pairs such as the NZD/USD and AUD/USD, among others. In the forex market in particular, traders will actively strengthen their positions in higher-yielding assets and move their capital away from safe haven currencies. Instead, lower rated or higher yielding bonds or corporate debt are considered risk on, as are emerging markets currencies. These currencies are all considered less safe duet to the size of their capital markets and lower levels of liquidity. Risk appetite is a term used by investors in financial markets, describing the behavior by traders to actively seek out exposure to uncertainty or risk with the hope of higher payoffs. The term contrasts with risk aversion, which is defined as a trader's preference to limit their exposure to uncertainty or risk. Risk appetite is a very trait of investors especially in times of prosperity, who seek to flock towards investments with an unknown payoff or outcome. These traders will opt for less safe forms of investments that are either more volatile, have a less predictable outcome, and/or a higher expected payoff. For example, an investor with risk appetite or risk-on trader will avoid low payoff options such as a certificate of deposit or bank account with a fixed interest rate.Instead, these investors prefer such assets as stocks or forex, all of whom have higher but more uncertain payoffs. Volatility is another factor impacting investors decisions. When there are greater signs of volatility or relative stability in markets, many investors shed their safe haven assets such as gold. While these assets are preferred for their stability, they do tend to underperform in growing markets with higher consumer confidence and risk appetite. Risk Appetite Explained Risk appetite can have large overall effects on any market. For example, a risk on investor will look to increase their holdings of assets that are deemed less predictable. This can include assets in emerging markets, volatile stocks, or specific currency pairs such as the NZD/USD and AUD/USD, among others. In the forex market in particular, traders will actively strengthen their positions in higher-yielding assets and move their capital away from safe haven currencies. Instead, lower rated or higher yielding bonds or corporate debt are considered risk on, as are emerging markets currencies. These currencies are all considered less safe duet to the size of their capital markets and lower levels of liquidity. Read this Term and oil but USD/ CAD CAD The Canadian dollar (CAD) is the official currency of Canada and at the time of writing is the fifth most-held reserve currency in the world behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The CAD is commonly referred to as the Loonie by forex analysts and traders. At the time of writing, the CAD accounts for 2% of all global currency reserves.Its appeal is strong among central banking authorities given Canada’s economic strength, sovereignty, and historic stability.Originally introduced in 1858, the CAD has since its inception maintained a strong tie to the US dollar.This is due to the high degree of trade between the two countries, with the United States receiving the vast majority of Canadian exports, with Canada in turn importing over half of its goods from its southern neighbor. For brief periods of time the CAD has been fixed to the US dollar over its history. Presently, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is responsible for intervening to maintain the value of the currency.What Factors Affect the CAD?Forex traders tune into a variety of factors and metrics when trading the CAD. The value of the CAD is strongly correlated to the strength of global commodity prices such as oil.As a producer and exporter of oil and other commodities, Canada benefits from stronger crude oil prices. When commodity prices rise, Canada’s terms of trade also generally improve, and vice versa.Furthermore, a number of domestic factors can also influence the CAD. This includes interest rates set by the BoC, domestic inflation rates, trade surpluses, and foreign investment & direct payments. The Canadian dollar (CAD) is the official currency of Canada and at the time of writing is the fifth most-held reserve currency in the world behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The CAD is commonly referred to as the Loonie by forex analysts and traders. At the time of writing, the CAD accounts for 2% of all global currency reserves.Its appeal is strong among central banking authorities given Canada’s economic strength, sovereignty, and historic stability.Originally introduced in 1858, the CAD has since its inception maintained a strong tie to the US dollar.This is due to the high degree of trade between the two countries, with the United States receiving the vast majority of Canadian exports, with Canada in turn importing over half of its goods from its southern neighbor. For brief periods of time the CAD has been fixed to the US dollar over its history. Presently, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is responsible for intervening to maintain the value of the currency.What Factors Affect the CAD?Forex traders tune into a variety of factors and metrics when trading the CAD. The value of the CAD is strongly correlated to the strength of global commodity prices such as oil.As a producer and exporter of oil and other commodities, Canada benefits from stronger crude oil prices. When commodity prices rise, Canada’s terms of trade also generally improve, and vice versa.Furthermore, a number of domestic factors can also influence the CAD. This includes interest rates set by the BoC, domestic inflation rates, trade surpluses, and foreign investment & direct payments. Read this Term is nearing the bottom of this year's range so the risk-reward isn't good for further USD/CAD declines.

CAD/JPY, meanwhile, continues to be a runaway train as money flees Japan.