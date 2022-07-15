From today's economic calendar in Asia Friday, 15 July 2022 - China focus

Economic calendar in Asia 15 July 2022

This snapshot from the ForexLive  economic data  calendar, access it here.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.

Better than expected results in the data should be a tailwind for risk and oil. Any worse and both will remain downbeat.

ING on what they expect:

  • On activity data, we expect all of them should improve in June from May. The focus should be on the retail sales recovery, which should at least move out of contraction on a yearly basis. Another focus should be on property investment, which has triggered the mortgage delinquency story reported widely in the media. So far, some banks have released statements that these delinquencies are controllable and some have commented that these mortgages are small relative to their portfolios. We believe that the government will quickly settle this incident so that this will not affect sentiment on the financial sector.

For the GDP number, DBS Bank in Singapore:

  • "The worst of the downturn is over. But recovery in the second half is unlikely to be too strong,"
  • "Anemic consumption remains the most daunting challenge owing to labor market strains because sporadic lockdowns have resulted in pay cuts and a hiring freeze."