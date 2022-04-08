It only seems like yesterday that the last earning season ended. Yet here we are again with the restart of the quarterly earning calendar next week.
The banks and financials will release starting on Wednesday. Below are the list of some of the major companies releasing:
Wednesday, April 13:
- JP Morgan Chase
- BlackRock
- First Republic Bank
- Delta Air lines
- Bed Bath and Beyond
Thursday, April 14
- Rite Aid Corp.
- US Bancorp
- Citigroup
- Wells Fargo
- PNC Financial Services Group
- UnitedHealth group
- Goldman Sachs
- Morgan Stanley
Looking ahead to the week starting April 18 and beyond:
Monday, April 18
- Bank of America
- Bank of New York Mellon
- Xerox
- Charles Schwab
- Intuitive Surgical Inc.
Tuesday, April 19
- IBM
- Interactive Broker's group
- Lockheed Martin
- Halliburton
- Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, April 20
- Alcoa
- United Airlines
- Procter & Gamble
- Tesla
Thursday, April 21
- AT&T
- AutoNation
- Philip Morris
Friday, April 22
- American Express
- Cleveland Cliffs
- Verizon
- Kimberly-Clark
Monday, April 25
- 3M
- alphabet
- AMD
- Coca-Cola
- Microsoft
Tuesday, April 26
- Ford
- GE
- General Motors
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- General Dynamics
- eBay
- Visa
- PepsiCo
- Shopify
Wednesday, April 27
- Boeing
- Cirrus logic
- First Solar
- Gilead sciences
- PayPal holdings
- Servicenow
- Spotify
Thursday, April 28
- Southwest Airlines
- Intel
- McDonald's
- Caterpillar
- Merck
- Colgate-Palmolive
Friday, April 29
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Exxon Mobil
- Chevron
- Honeywell