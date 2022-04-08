It only seems like yesterday that the last earning season ended. Yet here we are again with the restart of the quarterly earning calendar next week.

The banks and financials will release starting on Wednesday. Below are the list of some of the major companies releasing:

Wednesday, April 13:

JP Morgan Chase

BlackRock

First Republic Bank

Delta Air lines

Bed Bath and Beyond

Thursday, April 14

Rite Aid Corp.

US Bancorp

Citigroup

Wells Fargo

PNC Financial Services Group

UnitedHealth group

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley

Looking ahead to the week starting April 18 and beyond:

Monday, April 18

Bank of America

Bank of New York Mellon

Xerox

Charles Schwab

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Tuesday, April 19

IBM

Interactive Broker's group

Lockheed Martin

Halliburton

Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, April 20

Alcoa

United Airlines

Procter & Gamble

Tesla

Thursday, April 21

AT&T

AutoNation

Philip Morris

Friday, April 22

American Express

Cleveland Cliffs

Verizon

Kimberly-Clark

Monday, April 25

3M

alphabet

AMD

Coca-Cola

Microsoft

Tuesday, April 26

Ford

GE

General Motors

Chipotle Mexican Grill

General Dynamics

eBay

Visa

PepsiCo

Shopify

Wednesday, April 27

Boeing

Cirrus logic

First Solar

Gilead sciences

PayPal holdings

Servicenow

Spotify

Thursday, April 28

Southwest Airlines

Intel

McDonald's

Caterpillar

Merck

Colgate-Palmolive

Friday, April 29

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Exxon Mobil

Chevron

Honeywell