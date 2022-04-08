It only seems like yesterday that the last earning season ended. Yet here we are again with the restart of the quarterly earning calendar next week.

The banks and financials will release starting on Wednesday. Below are the list of some of the major companies releasing:

Wednesday, April 13:

  • JP Morgan Chase
  • BlackRock
  • First Republic Bank
  • Delta Air lines
  • Bed Bath and Beyond

Thursday, April 14

  • Rite Aid Corp.
  • US Bancorp
  • Citigroup
  • Wells Fargo
  • PNC Financial Services Group
  • UnitedHealth group
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Morgan Stanley

Looking ahead to the week starting April 18 and beyond:

Monday, April 18

  • Bank of America
  • Bank of New York Mellon
  • Xerox
  • Charles Schwab
  • Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Tuesday, April 19

  • IBM
  • Interactive Broker's group
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Halliburton
  • Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, April 20

  • Alcoa
  • United Airlines
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Tesla

Thursday, April 21

  • AT&T
  • AutoNation
  • Philip Morris

Friday, April 22

  • American Express
  • Cleveland Cliffs
  • Verizon
  • Kimberly-Clark

Monday, April 25

  • 3M
  • alphabet
  • AMD
  • Coca-Cola
  • Microsoft

Tuesday, April 26

  • Ford
  • GE
  • General Motors
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill
  • General Dynamics
  • eBay
  • Visa
  • PepsiCo
  • Shopify

Wednesday, April 27

  • Boeing
  • Cirrus logic
  • First Solar
  • Gilead sciences
  • PayPal holdings
  • Servicenow
  • Spotify

Thursday, April 28

  • Southwest Airlines
  • Intel
  • McDonald's
  • Caterpillar
  • Merck
  • Colgate-Palmolive

Friday, April 29

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Chevron
  • Honeywell