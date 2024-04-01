Major currencies are caught in a lull, not much changed to start the new week. It owes in part to a lack of interest as the Easter break is still in effect for some major markets globally. Australia and New Zealand are out today and it is also a holiday for almost the whole of Europe as well.

Given that, liquidity conditions will be heavily impacted in the session ahead. So, don't expect much in terms of notable market action. It should be a rather quiet one barring any major surprises.

Adding to that is the fact that markets are likely gearing up to prepare for the US jobs report on Friday. That is going to be the main event to watch in the week ahead.

So far today, gold is the big mover as Eamonn highlighted earlier here. That will be a focus point at least alongside US stocks to start the new month. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% with tech shares leading the way again.